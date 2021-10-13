129,919 Shares in ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH) Acquired by Murchinson Ltd.

Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 129,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned 3.94% of ICC at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. M3F Inc. raised its stake in ICC by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 230,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 25,138 shares during the period. Stilwell Value LLC raised its stake in ICC by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 202,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 10,504 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in ICC by 2,142.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

ICCH stock remained flat at $$16.50 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $54.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.04. ICC Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $19.05.

ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.69 million for the quarter. ICC had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 10.70%.

About ICC

ICC Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the food and beverage industry. It operates as an insurance carrier primarily underwriting commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, worker’s compensation, and umbrella liability coverage for the food and beverage. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Rock Island, IL.

