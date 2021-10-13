125,236 Shares in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Purchased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 125,236 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,367,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 2.7% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 11,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 7.7% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 98.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 7.2% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CRH alerts:

NYSE:CRH traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.96. The company had a trading volume of 30,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,229. CRH plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.57 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.07. The firm has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.39%.

A number of research firms have commented on CRH. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CRH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.39.

CRH Profile

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.