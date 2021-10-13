12,300 Shares in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Purchased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 137.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 346.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 1,522.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MAN shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist raised their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.33.

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $111.46 on Wednesday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.04 and a 12-month high of $125.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.56.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.11) EPS. Analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.