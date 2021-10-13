$122.90 Million in Sales Expected for GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) will announce $122.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for GrowGeneration’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $112.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $128.41 million. GrowGeneration reported sales of $55.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 123.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will report full-year sales of $471.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $455.57 million to $483.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $613.55 million, with estimates ranging from $537.57 million to $648.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow GrowGeneration.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $125.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.51 million.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on GrowGeneration from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on GrowGeneration from $67.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on GrowGeneration in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GrowGeneration has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.11.

Shares of NASDAQ GRWG traded down $2.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.92. The company had a trading volume of 7,096,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,686. GrowGeneration has a 52 week low of $15.84 and a 52 week high of $67.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.96 and its 200-day moving average is $38.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.73 and a beta of 2.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 88.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 32,267 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter worth approximately $383,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in GrowGeneration by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GrowGeneration (GRWG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.