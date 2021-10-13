11,778 Shares in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,778 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,708,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 798,398 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,541,000 after purchasing an additional 61,375 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,574,917 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,887 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.15% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $18.23 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.51. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 52-week low of $14.57 and a 52-week high of $28.48.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The mining company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that AngloGold Ashanti Limited will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.5252 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.33%. AngloGold Ashanti’s payout ratio is 5.04%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AU. Investec upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

