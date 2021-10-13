10,000 Shares in CM Life Sciences III Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLTU) Acquired by Spring Creek Capital LLC

Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences III Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLTU) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in CM Life Sciences III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Scholtz & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences III in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences III in the 2nd quarter valued at $496,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences III in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,184,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences III in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,206,000.

NASDAQ:CMLTU opened at $10.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.27. CM Life Sciences III Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $11.52.

CM Life Sciences III Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

