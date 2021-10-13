-$0.75 EPS Expected for Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) will announce ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Atreca’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.78) and the highest is ($0.71). Atreca reported earnings per share of ($0.66) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.
On average, analysts expect that Atreca will report full year earnings of ($2.95) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.03) to ($2.85). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.05) to ($2.11). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Atreca.
Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03).
In other news, insider Tito Serafini sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $197,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.68% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCEL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Atreca by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 9,308 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Atreca by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Atreca by 2,419.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 30,296 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Atreca during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Atreca by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ BCEL opened at $5.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.52. The company has a market cap of $211.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of -0.01. Atreca has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $20.29.
About Atreca
Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.
