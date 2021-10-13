$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) will announce $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.50. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.
On average, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will report full-year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $3.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.03 million.
NYSE SQM opened at $53.54 on Friday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1-year low of $33.52 and a 1-year high of $60.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 64.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.00%.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the second quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 703.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. 18.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile
Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.
