$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) will announce $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.50. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will report full-year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $3.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.03 million.

SQM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.71.

NYSE SQM opened at $53.54 on Friday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1-year low of $33.52 and a 1-year high of $60.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 64.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the second quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 703.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. 18.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

