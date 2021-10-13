$0.43 EPS Expected for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Healthcare Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.27). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $131.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.80.

Shares of HR stock opened at $31.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.37 and a beta of 0.58. Healthcare Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.18 and a fifty-two week high of $34.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.33%.

In other news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 2,896 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $89,804.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

