$0.41 EPS Expected for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) will post $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.43. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover OceanFirst Financial.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $85.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.18 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 20.86%.

OCFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens raised OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $23.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.81.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Nicos Katsoulis bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.07 per share, for a total transaction of $38,140.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OCFC opened at $21.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.52. OceanFirst Financial has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $25.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 56.67%.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

