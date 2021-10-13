-$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Electric Last Mile Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the highest is ($0.26). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Electric Last Mile Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.69). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.35). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Electric Last Mile Solutions.

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02).

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELMS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. 9.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electric Last Mile Solutions stock opened at $6.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30.

About Electric Last Mile Solutions

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

