-$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) to post ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.24). Aspen Aerogels reported earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will report full year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.95). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.57). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aspen Aerogels.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.20%. The company had revenue of $31.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.35 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on ASPN. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.23.

In related news, VP Kelley Conte sold 36,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $1,569,651.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 82.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,856,748 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,766,000 after purchasing an additional 55,774 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,818,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 16.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 9,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 42,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASPN stock opened at $49.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.87 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.66. Aspen Aerogels has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $51.57.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspen Aerogels (ASPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.