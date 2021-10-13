-$0.24 EPS Expected for Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) to announce ($0.24) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Pieris Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.49). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.23). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 122.26% and a negative net margin of 205.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Pieris Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of PIRS opened at $4.73 on Wednesday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $6.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.61. The stock has a market cap of $315.54 million, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.19.

In other Pieris Pharmaceuticals news, insider Shane Olwill sold 38,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $196,224.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,680,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,458,000 after acquiring an additional 49,053 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1,747.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 190,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 216,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 29,144 shares during the last quarter. 39.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Earnings History and Estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS)

