-$0.24 EPS Expected for Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) to announce ($0.24) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Pieris Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.49). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.23). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 122.26% and a negative net margin of 205.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Pieris Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of PIRS opened at $4.73 on Wednesday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $6.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.61. The stock has a market cap of $315.54 million, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.19.

In other Pieris Pharmaceuticals news, insider Shane Olwill sold 38,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $196,224.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,680,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,458,000 after acquiring an additional 49,053 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1,747.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 190,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 216,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 29,144 shares during the last quarter. 39.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

