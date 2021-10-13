$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sotera Health’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sotera Health will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.89. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sotera Health.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $251.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.27 million.

SHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

In other Sotera Health news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 67,000 shares of Sotera Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $1,677,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 64.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHC. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sotera Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sotera Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Sotera Health by 180,766.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Sotera Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sotera Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHC stock opened at $25.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion and a PE ratio of 66.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. Sotera Health has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $30.38.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

