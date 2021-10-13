-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Skillz’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.10). The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skillz will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.56). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.34). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Skillz.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $89.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.07 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SKLZ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skillz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Skillz from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Skillz from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

Skillz stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.40. The company had a trading volume of 11,867,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,600,397. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -20.49 and a beta of 0.08. Skillz has a one year low of $7.97 and a one year high of $46.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average of $15.10.

In related news, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 74,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $859,221.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 700,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,065,977.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 792,871 shares of company stock worth $8,579,578 in the last quarter. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Skillz by 37.0% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 59,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 16,135 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Skillz by 517.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 30,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 25,811 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Skillz in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,357,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skillz in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,042,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Skillz during the second quarter worth $2,271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

