-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) will report ($0.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Soleno Therapeutics’ earnings. Soleno Therapeutics also posted earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.35) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Soleno Therapeutics.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ SLNO traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.83. The stock had a trading volume of 283,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,276. Soleno Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $66.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.03.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $309,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $341,000. 37.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The firm focuses on the treatment of metabolic and neurobehavioral disorder. It offers its lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), an oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS).

