$0.08 EPS Expected for Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nokia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. Nokia reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nokia will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nokia.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Nokia had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a positive return on equity of 14.70%.

NOK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Nokia by 66.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Nokia by 121.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nokia during the third quarter valued at $30,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nokia during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Nokia during the first quarter valued at $41,000. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NOK traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.85. 546,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,596,203. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.80. Nokia has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $9.79.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

