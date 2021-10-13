$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) to report $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hexcel’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Hexcel reported earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 127.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Hexcel will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hexcel.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $320.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HXL. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hexcel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the second quarter valued at $69,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 13.1% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period.

HXL stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.09. 5,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -248.20 and a beta of 1.52. Hexcel has a 52-week low of $31.32 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.89.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hexcel (HXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.