$0.02 EPS Expected for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) to announce earnings per share of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty One analysts have provided estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is ($0.03). TechnipFMC reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TechnipFMC.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS.

FTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 3,088.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,132,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $194,024,000 after acquiring an additional 24,344,299 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,664,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 1,299.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,479,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,742,000 after purchasing an additional 7,873,960 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,441,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,173,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423,524 shares during the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FTI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.63. 165,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,977,442. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 2.26. TechnipFMC has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $13.04.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Featured Article: Call Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TechnipFMC (FTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.