Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock Holdings Boosted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,004,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,139 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.34% of Zoom Video Communications worth $388,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 250.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,537,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,964,122 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 214.4% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,276 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 53.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,550,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,072 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth about $249,999,000. Finally, Soma Equity Partners LP acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth about $208,839,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $464.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $398.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $380.00 to $304.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $360.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $397.83.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 1,913 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.62, for a total value of $496,653.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.09, for a total value of $2,788,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 188,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,269,534.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 183,900 shares of company stock worth $63,444,850 in the last quarter. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZM opened at $253.97 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.11 and a 1 year high of $588.84. The stock has a market cap of $75.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $311.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.21.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

