Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stake Lifted by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 594,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises about 1.6% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.13% of Zoetis worth $110,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,174,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,966,000 after buying an additional 539,555 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,391,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,079,000 after purchasing an additional 29,480 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at $7,311,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.44. The stock had a trading volume of 13,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,275. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $202.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.34. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.41 and a 1 year high of $210.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market cap of $93.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.82.

In related news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total transaction of $873,047.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,815 shares of company stock worth $10,850,755. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Read More: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.