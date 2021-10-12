Zeepin (ZPT) Trading Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Zeepin has a market capitalization of $425,653.79 and approximately $35,289.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeepin coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zeepin has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

