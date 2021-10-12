Zealium Trading Up 6.5% Over Last 7 Days (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One Zealium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Zealium has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. Zealium has a market cap of $36,347.05 and $3.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zealium alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004921 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00011786 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00006214 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.49 or 0.00294919 BTC.

Zealium Coin Profile

NZL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,917,415 coins and its circulating supply is 16,917,415 coins. Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Zealium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zealium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zealium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.