Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) to “Hold”

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which develops and manufactures drugs and therapies for the treatment of orphan diseases. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Celladon Corporation, is based in Palo Alto, California. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of EIGR traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.56. 115,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,173. The company has a quick ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $13.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.72 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.06.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 111.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 60,870 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 207,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,950,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,135,000 after buying an additional 266,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

