Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) to “Hold”

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Airgain, Inc. is a provider of embedded antenna technologies. It offers antennas for the devices which are deployed in carrier, enterprise and residential wireless networks and systems, including set top boxes, access points, routers, gateways, media adapters and digital televisions. The company also offers residential wireless local area network or wireless fidelity to carriers, original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers and system designers. Airgain, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Get Airgain alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Airgain from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Airgain from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airgain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

NASDAQ AIRG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.99. 607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,811. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.84 million, a PE ratio of -31.66 and a beta of 1.18. Airgain has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.90.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 million. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. On average, analysts forecast that Airgain will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Airgain by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Airgain by 64.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Airgain in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Airgain during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Airgain during the third quarter worth approximately $328,000. Institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Airgain (AIRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.