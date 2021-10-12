Zacks Investment Research Lowers EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electricidade de Portugal, S.A. ranks among Europe’s major electricity operators, as well as being one of Portugal’s largest business groups. As a multidisciplinary organisation whose activities extend to such diverse areas as telecommunications and the internet, it presents itself as a natural and competitive participant in other business segments, such as gas, water and the provision of services in the engineering and information systems’ fields. “

Get EDP - Energias de Portugal alerts:

EDPFY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $53.92 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.96.

Shares of EDPFY opened at $52.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.80. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a fifty-two week low of $48.28 and a fifty-two week high of $69.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.00.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Company Profile

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA is engages in the provision of electricity generation, supply and distribution. It operates through the following three segments: Renewables, Networks and Customer Solutions and Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EDP – Energias de Portugal (EDPFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.