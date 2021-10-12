Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Whitestone REIT is a fully integrated real estate investment trust that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality internet-resistant neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers. Whitestone’s properties are principally located in Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio and Phoenix, which are among the fastest-growing markets in the country with highly educated workforces, high household incomes and strong job growth. The Company’s strategy is to target shifting consumer behavior and purchasing patterns by creating a complementary mix of grocery, dining, health and wellness, education, services, entertainment and specialty retail in its properties. Whitestone’s national, regional and local tenants provide daily necessities, needed services and convenience to the community which are not readily available online. Whitestone is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Shares of WSR opened at $10.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $428.21 million, a PE ratio of 41.71 and a beta of 1.42. Whitestone REIT has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $10.43.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.11). Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 8.84%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Whitestone REIT will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0358 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.24%.

