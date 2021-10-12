Zacks Investment Research Downgrades LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) to Hold

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LGI Homes, Inc. is engaged in the design and construction of entry-level homes across Texas, Arizona, Florida and Georgia. The company focuses on converting renters of apartments and single-family homes into homeowners by offering homes at affordable locations. LGI Homes, Inc. is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. “

Get LGI Homes alerts:

LGIH has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.50.

Shares of LGI Homes stock opened at $138.52 on Tuesday. LGI Homes has a one year low of $95.54 and a one year high of $188.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.17 and its 200 day moving average is $160.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 10.47.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $791.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.64 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 15.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that LGI Homes will post 17.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in LGI Homes by 2.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in LGI Homes by 1.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in LGI Homes by 51.4% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in LGI Homes by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC grew its position in LGI Homes by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LGI Homes (LGIH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.