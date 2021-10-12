Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) to Hold

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ARKO Holdings Ltd. whose primary asset is a controlling stake in GPM Investments. ARKO Holdings Ltd., formerly known as Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II, is based in RICHMOND, Va. “

Get Arko alerts:

Shares of ARKO stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $9.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Arko has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.79 and a beta of 0.15.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Analysts predict that Arko will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arko news, major shareholder Davidson Kempner Partners sold 377,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $4,049,404.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 32.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Arko during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,731,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Arko during the 1st quarter worth about $393,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Arko during the 1st quarter worth about $196,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Arko during the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Arko during the 1st quarter worth about $1,031,000. Institutional investors own 47.73% of the company’s stock.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arko (ARKO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.