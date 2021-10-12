Zacks: Brokerages Expect TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) to Post -$0.28 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) will announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for TransAct Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.27). TransAct Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 154.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.35) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TransAct Technologies.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.16% and a negative net margin of 21.74%.

TACT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransAct Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Craig Hallum started coverage on TransAct Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research raised their price objective on TransAct Technologies from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered TransAct Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TACT. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $3,468,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 388,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 195,795 shares in the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 141.6% in the 1st quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 136,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 79,720 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 325,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after buying an additional 73,795 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in TransAct Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $619,000. 51.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TACT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.76. 7,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,190. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.41. TransAct Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $17.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

