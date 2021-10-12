Zacks: Brokerages Expect International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) to Post $2.49 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) to announce earnings of $2.49 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for International Business Machines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.37. International Business Machines posted earnings per share of $2.58 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines will report full-year earnings of $10.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.62 to $10.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $11.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.38 to $12.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for International Business Machines.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share.

IBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.75.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in International Business Machines by 2.0% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $1,578,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 4,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $142.43 on Tuesday. International Business Machines has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

