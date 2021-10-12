Zacks: Brokerages Expect Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) to Post $0.17 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) will report earnings per share of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.18. Goosehead Insurance posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full-year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Goosehead Insurance.
Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $38.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.22 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 18.77%.
NASDAQ:GSHD traded down $7.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.36. 219,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,362. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 470.44, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.56. Goosehead Insurance has a 52 week low of $78.86 and a 52 week high of $181.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.46.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th.
In related news, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total transaction of $1,498,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 370,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,542,189.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $211,800.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,792.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,268 shares of company stock valued at $24,263,631 in the last three months. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter worth $63,713,000. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 99.6% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 869,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,738,000 after acquiring an additional 434,071 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 108.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,945,000 after acquiring an additional 415,991 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 16.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,213,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,496,000 after acquiring an additional 171,948 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 48.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 457,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,275,000 after acquiring an additional 149,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.67% of the company’s stock.
About Goosehead Insurance
Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.
