Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) to Post -$0.42 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) will report earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Aravive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Aravive reported earnings per share of ($0.66) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aravive will report full-year earnings of ($1.76) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.59). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($1.87). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aravive.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 million.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Aravive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Aravive by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Aravive by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aravive in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Aravive by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aravive in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 28.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARAV opened at $3.62 on Thursday. Aravive has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $9.95. The company has a market capitalization of $74.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 3.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.77.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

