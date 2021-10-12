Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $186.15 Million

Brokerages expect VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) to announce $186.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for VSE’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $175.90 million and the highest is $196.20 million. VSE posted sales of $165.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VSE will report full year sales of $726.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $712.30 million to $745.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $861.41 million, with estimates ranging from $831.80 million to $918.37 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow VSE.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. VSE had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $175.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.46 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VSEC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of VSE in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of VSE in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of VSE from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VSE during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of VSE by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of VSE by 101,266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of VSE by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of VSE by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

VSEC traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.87. 10,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,903. VSE has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $53.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.14 million, a PE ratio of 66.49 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.69%.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

