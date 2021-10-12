Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) will report earnings per share of $0.77 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for VSE’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the lowest is $0.69. VSE posted earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that VSE will report full-year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $4.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow VSE.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $175.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.46 million. VSE had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 6.73%.

Several analysts recently commented on VSEC shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of VSE in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of VSE from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSEC traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,903. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.14 million, a PE ratio of 66.49 and a beta of 1.56. VSE has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $53.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.75 and a 200 day moving average of $47.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSEC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of VSE by 3.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of VSE by 16.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VSE by 4.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of VSE by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 109,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of VSE by 11.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

About VSE

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

