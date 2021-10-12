Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Will Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Analysts expect Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Newmont’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.93. Newmont reported earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmont will report full year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $4.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Newmont.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group set a $64.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp began coverage on Newmont in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.54.

In other news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total value of $257,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,504,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,588 shares of company stock worth $1,435,117 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEM. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3,592.9% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NEM opened at $54.20 on Friday. Newmont has a twelve month low of $53.03 and a twelve month high of $75.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.05 and a 200 day moving average of $62.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.71%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newmont (NEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.