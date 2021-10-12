Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) to Post $1.11 EPS

Brokerages predict that Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) will report $1.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Intel’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.09. Intel also reported earnings per share of $1.11 in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Intel will report full-year earnings of $4.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $4.84. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $5.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Intel.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTC. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Amundi bought a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth about $1,016,365,000. Third Point LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 1,300.0% during the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $785,960,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Intel by 407.5% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,628,572 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $484,408,000 after acquiring an additional 6,928,482 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Intel by 6.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,388,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in Intel by 28.2% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 23,305,334 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,491,541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119,765 shares in the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $52.84. 660,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,573,848. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $214.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

