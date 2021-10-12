Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $243.04 Million

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) to report $243.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DigitalBridge Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $256.60 million and the lowest is $229.47 million. DigitalBridge Group reported sales of $14.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,539.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DigitalBridge Group.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 56.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DBRG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE DBRG traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.69. 2,923,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,568,244. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.90. DigitalBridge Group has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $8.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

In related news, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc purchased 152,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $2,510,028.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBRG. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $554,719,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $377,848,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $189,985,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $180,729,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,822,000. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DigitalBridge Group (DBRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG)

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.