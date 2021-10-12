Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $243.04 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) to report $243.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DigitalBridge Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $256.60 million and the lowest is $229.47 million. DigitalBridge Group reported sales of $14.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,539.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DigitalBridge Group.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 56.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DBRG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE DBRG traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.69. 2,923,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,568,244. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.90. DigitalBridge Group has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $8.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

In related news, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc purchased 152,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $2,510,028.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBRG. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $554,719,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $377,848,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $189,985,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $180,729,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,822,000. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

