Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) to Post $0.52 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) will announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.55. Brown & Brown also posted earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full-year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.84 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

In related news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.98 per share, for a total transaction of $109,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $409,111.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,915,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,323,997,000 after acquiring an additional 397,255 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 6.1% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,730,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,319,000 after acquiring an additional 840,666 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 6.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,850,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,472,000 after acquiring an additional 637,198 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,382,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,186,000 after acquiring an additional 28,247 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,489,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,726,000 after acquiring an additional 62,894 shares during the period. 70.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BRO traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.75. 64,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,318,810. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Brown & Brown has a 1 year low of $42.72 and a 1 year high of $60.87. The company has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.0925 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 22.16%.

Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

