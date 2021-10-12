Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) to Post $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) to post $0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. 1st Constitution Bancorp posted earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for 1st Constitution Bancorp.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.26 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 24.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

FCCY stock opened at $24.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $247.15 million, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.73. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.94 and a twelve month high of $24.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.43 and a 200-day moving average of $20.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 110.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 24.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 115.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 68.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking. It offers demand, savings and time deposits, and commercial and consumer or instalment loans. The company was founded in February 1999 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

