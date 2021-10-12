Zacks: Analysts Expect Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $233.33 Million

Equities research analysts expect Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) to announce $233.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spire’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $215.15 million and the highest is $251.51 million. Spire reported sales of $251.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Spire will report full-year sales of $2.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.20 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Spire.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Spire had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $327.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.39 million.

Several analysts have commented on SR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.88.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Spire by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Spire during the 1st quarter valued at about $314,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Spire by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 114,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,464,000 after purchasing an additional 11,148 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Spire by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Spire by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 173,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,799,000 after purchasing an additional 8,018 shares during the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SR stock opened at $63.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.27. Spire has a 12 month low of $53.66 and a 12 month high of $77.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is an increase from Spire’s previous dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.15%.

About Spire

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

