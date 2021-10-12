Zacks: Analysts Expect Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) to announce sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Methanex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $969.00 million and the highest is $1.08 billion. Methanex reported sales of $581.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 77.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Methanex will report full-year sales of $4.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $4.43 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $4.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Methanex.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Methanex had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.00 million.

MEOH has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Methanex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Methanex from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.42.

Shares of MEOH stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.53. The stock had a trading volume of 434,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Methanex has a twelve month low of $26.12 and a twelve month high of $52.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 50.53 and a beta of 2.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is -30.86%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after buying an additional 25,157 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,848,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 180,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after buying an additional 103,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 527.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Methanex (MEOH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.