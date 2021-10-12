Zacks: Analysts Expect LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.58 Million

Analysts predict that LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) will report $29.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for LiveVox’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.23 million to $30.00 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that LiveVox will report full-year sales of $118.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $118.00 million to $119.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $145.70 million, with estimates ranging from $142.25 million to $148.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover LiveVox.

Get LiveVox alerts:

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $28.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.38 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on LVOX shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on LiveVox in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on LiveVox in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on LiveVox in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of LVOX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.32. 80,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. LiveVox has a 12-month low of $5.79 and a 12-month high of $11.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.76.

In related news, CFO S Gregory Clevenger purchased 8,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.38 per share, with a total value of $55,748.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. acquired a new stake in LiveVox in the second quarter worth approximately $556,420,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveVox in the second quarter valued at $8,137,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of LiveVox in the second quarter valued at $7,701,000. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of LiveVox in the second quarter valued at $2,505,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveVox in the second quarter valued at $2,505,000.

LiveVox Company Profile

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LiveVox (LVOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LiveVox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveVox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.