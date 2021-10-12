Zacks: Analysts Expect Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) will report $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Harmonic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.04. Harmonic reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Harmonic.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $113.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.59 million. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. Harmonic’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HLIT. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

In other news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 170,003 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $1,521,526.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,192,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,671,067.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 60,000 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $589,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 330,003 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,327 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Harmonic in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Harmonic in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Harmonic in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Harmonic in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Harmonic in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HLIT opened at $8.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.25 and its 200-day moving average is $8.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $880.62 million, a P/E ratio of -864.14, a P/E/G ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Harmonic has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $10.75.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

