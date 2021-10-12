Zacks: Analysts Expect CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) to Announce $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for CommScope’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.47. CommScope posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CommScope will report full-year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CommScope.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). CommScope had a positive return on equity of 192.26% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on COMM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group downgraded CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.36.

Shares of CommScope stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,411,636. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.82. CommScope has a 52 week low of $8.39 and a 52 week high of $22.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COMM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 0.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 85,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in CommScope by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,050 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in CommScope by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in CommScope by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,759 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP boosted its position in shares of CommScope by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 13,190 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

