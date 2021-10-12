Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) to Post $0.45 EPS

Equities analysts expect Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Silvercrest Asset Management Group reported earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.77. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $33.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 21.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 17.4% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after buying an additional 60,541 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,399,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 11.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 142,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 14,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 27.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 28,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.02% of the company’s stock.

SAMG stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.37. 7,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,071. The company has a market cap of $222.13 million, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.72. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $17.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. This is a boost from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

