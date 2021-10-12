Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $79.56 Million

Analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) will post $79.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $80.68 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $77.70 million. NeoPhotonics posted sales of $102.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full-year sales of $297.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $287.60 million to $307.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $370.88 million, with estimates ranging from $341.31 million to $400.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NeoPhotonics.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $65.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.53 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 15.01%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners increased their price objective on NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised NeoPhotonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.19.

Shares of NYSE NPTN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.78. The company had a trading volume of 185,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,703. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.18 million, a P/E ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NeoPhotonics has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $14.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.98 and its 200-day moving average is $9.85.

In related news, VP Yuen Wupen sold 27,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $221,990.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 240,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $119,196.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,096.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NPTN. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 371.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 94.1% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 2,351.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 9,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

