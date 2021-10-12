Zacks: Analysts Anticipate eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $92.52 Million

Equities analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) will report sales of $92.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for eHealth’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $95.46 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $90.76 million. eHealth posted sales of $94.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that eHealth will report full year sales of $684.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $677.06 million to $692.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $804.18 million, with estimates ranging from $734.80 million to $846.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow eHealth.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.14. eHealth had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $96.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.65 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on eHealth from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on eHealth from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 592.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 18.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of eHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 7.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of eHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $45.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.96. eHealth has a 12-month low of $35.69 and a 12-month high of $93.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.37 and a beta of -0.12.

eHealth

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

