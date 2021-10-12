Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $90.18 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) will announce sales of $90.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Coherus BioSciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $91.23 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $89.13 million. Coherus BioSciences reported sales of $113.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will report full-year sales of $355.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $351.55 million to $360.59 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $410.17 million, with estimates ranging from $367.65 million to $457.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Coherus BioSciences.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $87.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.65 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 80.53% and a negative net margin of 41.86%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHRS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

In other news, Director James Healy sold 286,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $4,611,545.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHRS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 44.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 90.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000.

Shares of Coherus BioSciences stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.56. 4,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,913. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.53. Coherus BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

