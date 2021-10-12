Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) to Post $0.18 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) will report earnings per share of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.25. Canadian Solar reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $2.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $5.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Canadian Solar.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.49. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their price objective on Canadian Solar from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group downgraded Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.10.

Shares of CSIQ stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.75. 16,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,697,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Canadian Solar has a 1-year low of $31.40 and a 1-year high of $67.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 42.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSIQ. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 223,570 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $10,025,000 after acquiring an additional 10,783 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 205,333 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $9,208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 434,077 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $21,543,000 after acquiring an additional 19,386 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 484,700 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $21,734,000 after acquiring an additional 107,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 3,342.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,395 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 10,093 shares in the last quarter. 52.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

